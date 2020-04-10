6th ShopRite Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Hudson Valley

A sixth Hudson Valley ShopRite employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the ShopRite in Ellenville reported a worker tested positive for the virus.

"It’s important that you know we remain committed to transparency and we think sharing this information with you is the right thing to do. We also feel it’s important to protect the privacy of our hardworking colleagues; should we learn of additional associates who have been affected, we’ll continue to implement the CDC protocols," ShopRite Ellenville wrote on Facebook.

ShopRite says the company is prepared and has implemented CDC recommended protocols to reduce the spread of the virus, including:

· Making sure the diagnosed associate is no longer in the workplace

· Asking colleagues who may have been in close contact with that person to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days

· Implementing deep cleaning procedures including sanitizing all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.

· Taking extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas throughout all our stores while promoting social distancing and putting up Plexiglas shields to provide a measure of protection to our associates and customers.

On March 24, ShopRite of LaGrangeville announced on Facebook an employee was recently confirmed to have COVID-19. The employee is no longer working, other employees are in self-quarantine and the company followed CDC guidelines to clean the store.

Also in late March, ShopRite announced four employees from four different stores in Westchester County, Thornwood, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Bedford Hills, all also tested positive for novel coronavirus.