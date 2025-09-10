Fire Erupts in Fatal Vehicular Accident in Westchester County
Law enforcement and emergency services were required yesterday in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle following reports of an overnight accident between two vehicles. The accident sent one individual to the hospital and another was reported as deceased.
Fatal Accident in New Rochelle
The accident occurred as Monday night turned to early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:03a.m, New York State Troopers from the New Rochelle barracks, as well as other emergency services, responded to the scene of the accident on I-95 southbound at mile marker 6.1 located in the city.
The accident involved a 2026 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, and a 2016 Hino box truck. Authorities on the scene from the Hawthorne Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop K’s Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into what actually caused the accident.
That investigation revealed that at the time, the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on the interstate but reached a point where it needed to slow down due to its being in an active construction area with a lane closure. The Hino box truck then struck the rear end of the slowed tractor-trailer.
The collision would then cause the box truck to catch fire, where it became "fully engulfed" in flames.
Accident Aftermath
Emergency Services on scene attended to the driver of the tractor-trailer and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for what was described as "non-life threatening injuries".
The driver of the box truck was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. At this time, law enforcement is still investigating the accident but have stated that no new information will be made available until the deceased's next of kin has been notified
