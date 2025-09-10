Fire Erupts in Fatal Vehicular Accident in Westchester County

Law enforcement and emergency services were required yesterday in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle following reports of an overnight accident between two vehicles. The accident sent one individual to the hospital and another was reported as deceased.

Get our free mobile app

Fatal Accident in New Rochelle

The accident occurred as Monday night turned to early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:03a.m, New York State Troopers from the New Rochelle barracks, as well as other emergency services, responded to the scene of the accident on I-95 southbound at mile marker 6.1 located in the city.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The accident involved a 2026 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, and a 2016 Hino box truck. Authorities on the scene from the Hawthorne Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop K’s Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into what actually caused the accident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That investigation revealed that at the time, the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on the interstate but reached a point where it needed to slow down due to its being in an active construction area with a lane closure. The Hino box truck then struck the rear end of the slowed tractor-trailer.

The collision would then cause the box truck to catch fire, where it became "fully engulfed" in flames.

Accident Aftermath

Emergency Services on scene attended to the driver of the tractor-trailer and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for what was described as "non-life threatening injuries".

Previous Stories: Welfare Check Leads to Weapons Arrest in Rockland County

The driver of the box truck was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. At this time, law enforcement is still investigating the accident but have stated that no new information will be made available until the deceased's next of kin has been notified

See The 5 New York Cities & Towns With Worst Drivers! New York is known for so many great things. On the flip side, the state does have a reputation for having some tough places to drive. One would assume New York City is the worst, but the Big Apple does not even crack Lending Tree's worst 5 cities to drive in New York based on incident rate per 1000 drivers. Lending Tree says " ...incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs and other violations." 2 of the top 5 worst cities are right here in the Capital Region! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Price You'll Pay If Caught Texting/Talking While Driving In New York