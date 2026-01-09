Suspects Arrested for Theft and Possession of “Ghost Gun” in Westchester County

Law enforcement in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle were required just prior to the new year, for an incident in the city which lead to two suspects being taken into custody on theft and weapons possession charges.

Thieves Caught in New Rochelle, New York

The incident in question occurred during the early morning of December 30, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, two individuals were reportedly stealing license plates from parked vehicles in a parking lot, located at 11 Garden Street.

The report was made by another citizen, who stated that one of the suspects was a male, and that the other was a female. The pair had reportedly arrived to the lot in a white Nissan Altima, and made their way to a black Jeep Grand Cherokee which was already parked in the lot. The pair got into the Jeep, changed their clothes and then excited again. It was determined in the investigation that the suspects had stolen license plates and affixed them to the Altima, while discarding the Altima's original plates.

Police arrived to the scene, located and then stopped the suspects. Both suspects were interviewed and then placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident. During this time it was discovered that the male suspect was in possession of a loaded handgun believed to be a Polymer 80 “ghost gun” containing four 9mm rounds. It was further discovered that both the Nissan Altima and the Jeep Grand Cherokee that the suspects used, were reported stolen out of the state of Connecticut.

Suspects Identified and Charged

Upon being taken into custody, both suspects were identified and charged. The male suspect was identified as 21-year old, Jasiah Amari Curry, of Stanford, Connecticut, and the female was identified as 19-year old, Nia Aponte Highsmith, of New Rochelle.

Curry was charged with the following crimes of...

Grand Larceny 4 th Degree – E Felony

(2 Counts) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd Degree – D Felony

Degree – D Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree – C Felony

Degree – C Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree (Feeding Device) – D Felony

Degree (Feeding Device) – D Felony Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor

Highsmith faces the charges of...

(2 Counts) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd Degree – D Felony

Degree – D Felony Grand Larceny 4th Degree – E Felony

At this time, the investigation is still classified as active and ongoing, and that it is possible for additional charges to follow.

