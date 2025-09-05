Thieves Steal High-End Clothing During Armed Burglary in Westchester County

Law enforcement in Westchester County have opened up a brand new investigation following a recent armed burglary that took place in the city of New Rochelle. At this point in time, law enforcement is still gathering evidence, and the suspects are still at large.

Armed Burglary in New Rochelle

The incident occurred earlier this week as Tuesday night rolled over into early Wednesday morning. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, it was approximately 12:42a.m, when two armed male suspects struck and broke into an occupied residence located at 21 Fountain Place.

At the time of the break-in, multiple residents were in the apartment with some of them asleep. The armed suspects brandished a handgun and proceeded to make their way from room-to-room in the apartment, stealing a collection of "high-end clothing". At a point, one male resident was restrained by the armed burglars, luckily though no one was injured or hurt in the incident.

Detectives with the New Rochelle Police Department believe that the perpetrators targeted this particular residence ahead of time, and right now it points to being an isolated incident.

Information Gathering

At this time police are still gathering information from the incident and pursuing leads, no suspects have been identified as of yet. Ultimately New Rochelle Police are seeking to not only identify the suspects but to also apprehend them and take them into custody.

As the investigation continues New Rochelle Police are also asking for help and cooperation from the public. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300. One may also submit an anonymous to the tip line at (914) 632-COPS.

The press release concluded with a message from the NRPD stating "the department is committed to ensuring the safety of our community and holding those responsible for this crime accountable".

