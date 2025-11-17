Drunk Driver Arrested After Collison and Police Chase on Thruway in Westchester County

If you've heard it once you've heard it a thousand times, getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after having a few to many drinks is not a good idea. Likewise, when traveling you must always be cautious when driving through work zones. A recent law enforcement encounter is the latest example of what happens when you disregard both of those laws.

Drunk Driver Collision and Chase in Westchester County

This recent encounter transpired late last week during the early morning hours of Friday, November 14, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, a sergeant with the NYSP Troop T was stationed on the eastbound section of the Thruway I-287, in the town of Harrison. At the time, the sergeant was parked in the right lane of a work zone, protecting workers on the scene.

At approximately 4:05a.m, the sergeant in his vehicle was sideswiped and struck by the driver of a 2018 Honda Accord traveling through the work zone. The driver of the Accord fled the scene which began a pursuit by the sergeant. The sergeant attempted a traffic stop, however the sideswiping driver did not comply.

Additional State Troopers would join the pursuit, where speeds reached as high as 50mph. The chase would last an estimated four minutes and span the course of three miles when the driver would eventually concede and did pull over.

Troopers would identify the Accord driver as 46-year old, David K. Wilkins, of Stamford Connecticut. In their investigation troopers detected signs of alcohol impairment and administered a field sobriety test, which indicated intoxication. At the scene, Wilkins also refused to submit a preliminary breath test. Troopers would also find several empty and partially full bottles of liquor in the backseat of the vehicle. Wilkins was then placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Charged and Processed

After being taken into custody by, Wilkins was transported to SP New Rochelle for processing. Wilkins was charged with driving while intoxicated, and was also cited for multiple other violations including...

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle-3rd degree

Operator leaves scene of property damage accident

Aggravated unlicensed operation 1: conditional lic/influence of alcohol or drug

Fail to exercise due care to avoid colliding with emergency vehicle

Reckless driving

Drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on highway

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Luckily in this encounter, no individuals were harmed or injured during the ordeal. The press release concluded with reminders from the NYSP to abide by the laws when traveling through work zones, adjusting speed and paying extra attention. In addition, they also further emphasized and urged individuals to use the STOP-DWI Have a Plan app for impaired drivers.

