Three Teenagers Arrested for Pair of Armed Robberies in Westchester County
Back in November, law enforcement of the New Rochelle Police Department began investigation into recent armed robberies that had occurred in the city. Detectives have been investigating the robberies and recently there investigation lead them to three local teenagers.
Armed Robberies Investigation
Information regarding the investigation was issued via press release from the New Rochelle Police Department. That release states that on November 20, 2025, members of the New Rochelle Police Criminal Investigations Division, were assisted by uniformed personnel with the execution of a search warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Chauncey Avenue.
Upon entering the residence, officers located the three teenagers, two of them being 17-years of age, and the other a 16-year old. Due to their ages, New York State Laws prevent the release of the suspects names. During the search, the teenagers were found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. That gun was stated to match the description of the firearm given to law enforcement of the one used in the two armed robberies.
All three of the juveniles were placed under arrest and taken into police custody without further incident. The three (3) teenagers where each charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (class E felony), and were processed as 'Adolescent Offenders'. They each were later arraigned and then released on their own recognizance.
Investigation Active
Though the three teenagers were arrested and charged, it does mean that this case and investigation has concluded. The press release states that detectives are continuing to gather evidence in the investigation, specifically looking evidence that further links the suspects, and the recovered firearm to the recent robbery incidents.
Anyone with information about these incidents or related activity is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300 or submit an anonymous tip at (914) 632-COPS.
