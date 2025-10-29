Business Owner Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Westchester County
Over the last several months, law enforcement in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle have been conducting an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics from a local business in the city. The months worth of investigative work finally came to a head recently with the announcement that the said owner of the business has been arrested on not only drug charges but weapons charges as well.
Wine Store Narcotics Investigation in New Rochelle
The local business that New Rochelle Police have been focusing on in this long term investigation was a liquor store called Amir’s Wine and Spirits, located at 701 Main Street. The primary suspect in the investigation was identified as 28-year old, Amir Babiker, the owner of the store and who it was named after.
According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, over the last several months, intelligence gathered indicated that Babiker was distributing cocaine from the store premises while operating the licensed liquor store.
The information gathered over the last several months allowed detectives to acquire a search warrant, which was then executed at the liquor store the during the afternoon of October 24, 2025.
That search of the liquor resulted in a number of findings, which included the discovery of approximately 21 grams of cocaine packaged and ready for street-level distribution. In addition, officers also recovered two loaded handguns, one was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and the other being a .32-caliber 2 shot Derringer.
Store Owner Arrested and Charged
Following the discoveries in the search, store owner Amir Babiker was placed under and charged with multiple crimes both felonies and misdemeanors. Babiker was taken into custody without incident, and according to the press release is being held without bail pending arraignment.
Babiker is being charged with the following list of offenses which includes...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (2 Counts) – B Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm – E Felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree (Firearm) – E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree – A Misdemeanor
New Rochelle Police urge anyone with additional information about this case or any drug trafficking or illegal weapons in New Rochelle, to contact their anonymous tip line at (914) 632-COPS or on the general non-emergency line at (914) 654-2300.
