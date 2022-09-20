4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.

Fall Festival at Barton Orchards

Live music, pig races, a magic show, hayrides, petting zoo, corn maze, a tap room, food trucks and more. Barton Orchards recently suffered a tragic fire, this would be a great way to enjoy the day and show our support. Barton Orchards is on 63 Appletree Lane in Poughquag and the festival is this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11AM - 8PM and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11AM - 6PM.

Slaterpalooza

This is a fun day for a great cause. It’s the 11th annual Slaterpalooza to benefit the Slater Chemical Volunteer Fire Company in Glenham. There will be 7 great bands playing, a food truck, 50/50, raffles and more. Coolers are welcome if you have a designated driver. Slaterpalooza is this Saturday at 76 Old Glenham Road, doors open at 1PM and the music starts at 2:30PM.

Maybrook Day

Head to Orange County this Saturday, Sept. 24 for Maybrook Day. And what a day it’s going to be. Rides, food, beer and wine, live music from Hudson Blue, and a fireworks show. It’s all happening this Saturday at the Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Maybrook.

Copake Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

If you’ve never checked out the Copake area in Columbia County, this would be a great day to do it. The Copake Country Club and Greens Restaurant at 44 Golf Course Road in Craryville will be hosting the 11th Annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival from 12PM - 4PM. There will be food trucks, lawn games, entertainment, an

d lots of craft beverages.

It’s hard to decide which fun thing in the Hudson Valley to do this weekend. And I didn’t even include all of the Oktoberfests that are also happening. Fall has begun in the Hudson valley, and there are so many things to do, it feels like you’ll need more than one season to fit it all in. Whatever you decide, have fun!

