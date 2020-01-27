3rd Annual Ashokan Hot Chocolate Festival

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

What's better than a nice cup of steamy hot chocolate on a cold winter day? Not too much. You have to admit it's comforting and delicious. That's why hot chocolate deserves its own festival. And there is one coming up.

The 3rd Annual Ashokan Hot Chocolate Festival is Sunday, Feb. 16, from 10 am - 2 pm at the Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Road in Olivebridge. There will be both indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, lunch and several great flavors of hot chocolate provided by executive chef Bill Warnes. Other activities include blacksmithing and broom shop demonstrations, guided hikes, and sledding on Hoot Hill, weather permitting. It's delicious fun for the whole family!

It's only $5 admission at the door which includes 2 flavors of hot chocolate. More hot chocolate, food, and colonial crafts can be purchased for a small additional fee. For more information, check out the event facebook page. See? Winter doesn't have to suck. Not when you've got a nice, creamy cup of hot chocolate.

