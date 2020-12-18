Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 Style

I think we’ve all had just about enough of 2020. Global pandemic, historic fires, hurricanes, blizzards, nasty politics. So, what is the best way to greet the new year and do it safely? How about attending an online party with great music? And even dancing if you feel like it.

The Ashokan Center in Olive Bridge will be hosting Auld Lang Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 31 starting at 9PM. Local favorites Jay Ungar and Molly Mason and Swingology will be broadcasting live from the Ashokan Performance Hall, alternating with special dance sets beamed in from the bayou with the Steve Riley Family Band and Jeffery Broussard and Friends.

You can join in and listen concert style, or you can go all out. Decorate your living room, dress up and dance with the camera on. Whatever makes you happy. The Swingology band will be watching the at home dancers on a large projector screen. Sounds like a fun and safe way to ring in 2021.

To join the show online, it’s only $25 and you get 1 year access to archived video of the event. The Zoom link will be emailed 48 hours before event starts. You can also join onsite. Private rooms are available for a small number of onsite attendees to celebrate at Ashokan. All rooms have private bath, and 20% Winter Lodging discounts are in effect.

For more information about celebrating Auld Lang Zoom with the Ashokan Center, check out the event facebook page or the Ashokan Center website.