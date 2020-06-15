Ashokan’s Western & Swing Week Online 2020

It's nice to see that so many things are opening up here in the Hudson Valley, but the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are far from over, and some things will still have to be postponed or canceled. Luckily, we live in a digital world and there are things that we can do online. And that's exactly what is happening this year for the Ashokan Center's Western and Swing Week starting on Monday, June 29.

It's going to be a week of Swing, Jazz, Country and Western-Swing music and dance and all of it will be done safely online. Jay Ungar and Molly Mason host a fun and friendly full week online of all of the above music genres, and everything in between. Enjoy a week of music and friendship, with daytime classes, post-dinner jams and song swaps, concerts, and special nights like, Camper’s Night and Honky Tonk.

For a full schedule of events and more information about this year's Western and Swing Week online with the Ashokan Center, visit the event facebook page or the website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: