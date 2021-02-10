The 2021 Hot Chocolate Fest at Ashokan Is On for Feb. 20

The global pandemic has left us with all kinds of cancellations and postponements to say the very least. Well, here’s some good news. The Hot Chocolate Fest at the Ashokan Center, a winter tradition, will be happening for 2021. There are a few adjustments and protocol you have to follow, but it’s a festival nonetheless. And it’s going to be fun and delicious.

The Hot Chocolate Festival will be at The Ashokan Center on Beaverkill Road in Olivebridge on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10AM - 2PM. This year’s festival will be held totally outdoors, and tickets are limited due to the covid pandemic. For the health and safety of all guests and staff, and for your own peace of mind, you can review the Covid-19 protocol here.

You’ll be able to enjoy self-guided nature walks on miles of beautiful trails, cozy campfires, sledding if it snows, but be sure to bring your own sled. From 11AM - 1PM, there will be live music and great food available, including vegan and gluten-free options. It’s only $15 for adults 18 and up, only $7.50 for kids 5-17, and kids under 5 are free. Admission includes all activities, hot chocolate, and lunch. Bring your own blanket and lawn chairs, and dress for the weather.

Lodging will also be available at The Ashokan Center for the Hot Chocolate Fest. Pre-registration is required. For all the information about the festival and lodging at Ashokan, visit the event facebook page or the Ashokan Center website.