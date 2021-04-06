Hudson Valley Education Center Needs Spring Cleanup Volunteers

Some of us are finding ourselves with a little extra time lately. With travel still be kind of weird a lot of us are trying find something to do right here in the Hudson Valley. It is great to plan day trip but what if you planned a day to volunteer.

So many organizations could use your help. Spring is a time for clean up and fix up. A lot of local area charities have project underway for the spring and most of them are happy to have volunteers. Figure out in your town who needs a helping hand and maybe you and a group of friends can make a day out of helping out.

One place I know that is looking for some help this week and next is the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, New York. They have scheduled to volunteer spring clean-up days. Their spring cleanup days involve working outside the center and included breakfast and lunch. Both days, Saturday April 10th and Saturday April 17th have the volunteer activities running from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The Ashokan Center is an outdoor education center plus conference /retreat facility that runs year round. They offer programs throughout the year for people of all ages. Volunteering to help them with garden preparation along with trial and path maintenance could be both fun and rewarding. For more information you can email facilities@ashokancenter.org

If volunteering outside is something you would rather not do chances are there is some indoor volunteering close by so why not investigate doing that type of service by checking at your local town hall or any of the non-profit organizations. The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in Cornwall on Hudson is always looking for some one who can help.