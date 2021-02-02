Ani DiFranco to Play at 2021 Virtual Winter Hoot

One of the many events Hudson Valley music fans get to enjoy each year is the Ashokan Center Winter Hoot. Well, this year’s Winter Hoot may look a little different than previous years, but it will indeed happen. In fact, it’s happening right in your own home this year. Sort of.

Of course the musicians won’t be knocking on your door to come in and perform. The Winter Hoot from Home will be virtual and you can enjoy it from the comfort and safety of your own home. It’s coming up this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 4PM - 7PM, and it’s a great lineup of musicians this year. This year's concert will have some of our local favorites playing live from the Ashokan Center sand special remote guest stars performing from all over the globe.

Ani DiFranco will be one of the special guest stars, performing live from New Orleans. Gail Ann Dorsey, from David Bowie's band will perform from Paris, plus Hudson Valley Favorites Mike and Ruthie from The Mammals, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Joakim Lartey, Restless Age and many more. The Winter Hoot will be a shared experience of music, nature, history and art.

Admission for this Saturday's Winter Hoot From Home will be by donation, and the proceeds will benefit the Ashokan Center. Lodging and day passes will be available for the Ashokan Center, but for safety reasons the show will be live streamed without a live audience. For more information about this Saturday’s Winter Hoot, and for the links to join in, check out the facebook event page.