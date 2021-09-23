3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.

Help out the kittens and cats at Mid Hudson Animal Aid, a no-kill, free-range cat sanctuary in Beacon at the 9th Annual Catoberfest tonight from 6PM - 9PM at The Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 East Main Street in Beacon. Enjoy the fall feline celebration of foods, refreshments, and music held outside in a social distancing friendly space. Catoberfest will be held rain or shine.

Hudson Valley Animal Sanctuary in Poughkeepsie will hold their 4th annual fall festival/fundraiser this Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11AM - 4PM at 9 Barnes Drive in Poughkeepsie. There will be activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, games, pumpkin patch, bouncy houses, farm animals, an open house, lots of vendors and more. There will also be adoptable animals, but no same day adoptions.

And finally, mark your calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5PM - 7PM for the Gimme Shelter Fundraiser at the Red Onion for the Saugerties Animal Shelter. You’ll enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music at the Red Onion Restaurant at 1654 Route 212 in Saugerties. Tickets are only $50, and all proceeds will benefit the new Saugerties Animal Shelter.

So, if you’re like my friends and me, you love to help animals and you love to party. Isn’t it great when you can do both at the same time?

