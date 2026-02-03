One of the most beloved American traditions is back this Sunday! Oh you think I'm talking about the Super Bowl? Nope. We watch the Puppy Bowl in this house my friend.

Local Labradoodle Mix Taking the Field

This year's Puppy Bowl is extra special, because a local athlete will take the stage in the biggest canine sporting event of the year! Representing Team Fluff, Luna the Labradoodle mix will be representing SPCA Westchester! (*Applause*)

Her wagging tail, charming grin, and scruffy attitude (and face) will grace the national stage in Puppy Bowl XXII. This annual cuteness competition will air on Animal Planet this Super Bowl Sunday at 2 PM EST.

Luna will absolutely be cementing herself as a local legend in the greater Westchester area. Expect parades and banners upon her return, (and hopefully a forever home).

See all the contestants for Puppy Bowl XXII here:

If you've never tuned in to the Puppy Bowl, it's exactly what it sounds like. An adorable homage to the Super Bowl. It stars playful puppy "athletes" from animal shelters across the country. Since its debut in 2005, this feel-good tradition has featured the pups tumbling, chasing toys, and occasionally scoring touchdowns in a miniature football stadium; all to raise awareness about pet adoptions and supporting your local animal shelters.

Does anyone know where I can apply to be a referee?

For folks here in the Hudson Valley, Luna's big moment is a local delight. Not only is she representing SPCA Westchester on national television, but her appearance also shines a spotlight on many of the adoptable pets, like herself, waiting for their forever homes right here in our own backyard!

Luna's Puppy Bowl debut reminds everyone that every pup deserves love, care, and a forever home to call their own.