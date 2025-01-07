Orange County, NY to Be Featured On 2025 U.S. Stamp

Stamp will be part of the USPS Appalachian Trail series.

According to the U.S. Postal Service website, a new series coming in 2025 will be featuring the Appalachian Trail. Covering almost 2,200 miles of footpath along one of Earth’s most ancient mountain ranges, the century-old Appalachian National Scenic Trail is within easy reach of large metropolitan areas of the East Coast.

The Appalachian Trail is maintained by a network of volunteer clubs, led by the nonprofit Appalachian Trail Conservancy. This pane of 15 stamps includes a photographic view from each of the 14 states along the Maine-to-Georgia trail with an additional stamp showing stretches of trail through dense forest. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with images from various photographers.

Fitzgeral Falls in Monroe, NY to Be Featured on Stamp

Part of the Appalachian Trail series, one stamp will show an image of Fitzgerald Falls in Monroe taken by Chester-based photographer Angelo Marcialis. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps around those images. The exact issue date for the stamps has not yet been announced.

According to Mapquest, Fitzgerald Falls is a serene retreat nestled in the heart of Monroe, NY, offering visitors a peaceful escape into nature. With its picturesque waterfalls and lush surroundings, Fitzgerald Falls provides a tranquil setting for relaxation and reflection. The falls are situated within the Fitzgrerald Falls Preserve, a natural area that is managed by the Orange County Land Trust. The preserve is a lovely outdoor space that attracts nature lovers, hikers, and those interested in exploring a peaceful, unspoiled environment.

