2019 Guide To Visiting Eggbert During the Holiday Season

No Hudson Valley Christmas would be the same without a visit to everyone's favorite, wise-cracking egg.

Eggbert has been greeting children in the Hudson Valley since 1971. After a hiatus of over a decade back in 2000, Eggbert is back and here to stay. The Christmas Egg holds court at Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor each year, asking children what holiday gifts they desire and sending the information directly to Santa himself.

Besides getting a chance to meet Eggbert, visitors also get to tour his farm. Visitors take a self-guided tour through Christmas displays, live animals, a slot-car racing track, train ride and more. At the end of the tour, children can write down their wish list for Santa and place it in a magic mailbox that sucks the letters up through a tube and collects them for Eggbert's journey up to the North Pole.

Devitt's Christmas on the Farm officially opens up on Friday, November 29 from 10am to 5pm. After that, Eggbert will be greeting children every Friday from 3pm to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm until Christmas. The farm will also open starting at 11am on December 23, 24 and 26.

Newburgh Brewing Company Newburgh Brewing Company loading...

Eggbert's holiday shop will remain open every day of the week during Devitt's normal operating hours. Visitors can shop for Eggbert swag, Christmas decorations and ornaments. In addition, cans of Angry Eggbert IPA from the Newburgh Brewing Company will also be available for purchase in the shop.

Adult fans of Eggbert will also have a chance to talk with the holiday egg during a special over-21 event at Newburgh Brewing Company. Before heading back into eggs-ile until next Christmas, Eggbert will stop in for a few pints of Angry Eggbert IPA at the brewery on December 27 from 8 to 10pm.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: