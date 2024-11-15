He’s Back! Eggbert Announces his Return to the Hudson Valley

It wouldn't be Christmas in the Hudson Valley without Eggbert. The holiday egg is back and has just revealed when he will hold court during the 2024 season.

For the uninitiated, the concept of a holiday egg may seem weird or just downright creepy, but for generations of Hudson Valley residents, Eggbert is the king of Christmas.

Every year, Devitt's Nursery in New Windsor transforms its garden center into a winter wonderland dubbed "Christmas on the Farm". Visitors can wind their way through Eggbert's holiday trail which features live animals, a train ride, hundreds of animatronic displays, a slot car track and even a visit with Santa.

But unlike other holiday attractions, Christmas on the Farm's leading man isn't Saint Nick. Instead, it's a talking egg.

After making their way through the long trail, visitors get to spend some private face-time with Eggbert. The wise-cracking egg will usually have a few fun words for Mom and Dad before getting down to business and asking children what they want for Christmas. And for anyone who says there's no such thing as a magical talking egg, just how do you explain how Eggbert always knows every child's name before they even say it?

Eggbert's 2024 Holiday Schedule in New Windsor, New York

As is tradition, the holiday trail will debut on Black Friday from 10am to 5pm. After that, visitors can meet with Eggbert every Friday from 3pm to 70m, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm through Christmas Eve.

Eggbert will also have special hours on Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24 from 10am to 2pm. According to Devitt's, this year's admission cost will be $17 per person. Children three and under are free.

Angry Eggbert Beer Sets Debut for November

Newburgh Brewing Company is hard at work brewing Eggbert's special beer called "Angry Eggbert. The IPA is brewed with fresh pie tips to give it a festive holiday flavor and comes in a colorfully decorated can that changes each year.

According to the Newburgh Brewing Company, the beer will officially release on Wednesday, November 27 and be available at both the brewery and the holiday shop at Eggbert's trail starting on Black Friday.

A special adult session with the holiday egg, dubbed "Eggbert After Dark" will take place at the brewery on December 23.

