These Hudson Valley Stores Have the Longest (And Shortest) Lines

One store in Wappingers Falls has some of the longest lines in the nation, while another in Kingston has the shortest. A new survey reveals how long you'll wait in 17 Hudson Valley stores.

If you have ever found yourself stuck in a checkout line somewhere in the Hudson Valley, you are not imagining things. A new national survey from Solitare Bliss has revealed that several local stores are the worst offenders when it comes to long waits, while others are among the quickest stores in the country.

The study looked at more than 6,000 stores around the United States and ranked them based on how many customers reported getting caught in long lines. Several stores in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties made the list, with some familiar shopping spots showing up much higher than you might expect.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Stores With the Longest Lines

At the top of the list for the Mid-Hudson region is BJ’s Wholesale Club in Wappingers Falls. More than half of shoppers, 52 percent, said they had problems there. That ranked it number 60 in the entire nation and 8th in all of New York State. Sam’s Club in Middletown was next at 42.96%, followed by Walmart in Monroe at just under 40%. Shoppers at the Sam’s Club in Fishkill and Walmart in Monticello also reported frequent waits, at 37.65% and 32.9%.

Target customers had plenty to say as well. The Kingston location came in at 30.51%, while the Poughkeepsie store was close behind at 30.47%. Middletown Target had 29.85%, making all three some of the tougher spots to get through quickly. Walmart stores in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, and Fishkill also ranked high for slow checkouts, with between 26% and 29% of customers reporting a problem. BJ’s in Newburgh and Monroe both made the list too, though their numbers were a little lower.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Stores With the Shortest Lines

Not every Hudson Valley store left shoppers waiting. Target in Newburgh had one of the best scores locally, with only 17.69% of customers saying they ran into delays. And at the very bottom of the survey is Sam’s Club in Kingston. With just 8.93% of shoppers complaining about long lines, it ranked all the way down at number 6,520 nationwide, placing it among the most pleasant shopping experiences in the nation.

So while standing in line may feel like part of the deal when shopping in the Hudson Valley, some stores are clearly more efficient than others. In fact, it may even be worth the drive to Kingston for those living in Dutchess County, looking to avoid painfully long lines in Wappingers Falls

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The full list, by national ranking and percentage of people reporting long lines, is below.

60 BJ's Wholesale Club Wappingers Falls, NY 52.08%

195 Sam's Club Middletown, NY 42.96%

312 Walmart Supercenter Monroe, NY 39.97%

417 Sam's Club Fishkill, NY 37.65%

807 Walmart Supercenter Monticello, NY 32.9%

1134 Target Kingston, NY 30.51%

1142 Target Poughkeepsie, NY 30.47%

1251 Target Middletown, NY 29.85%

1307 Walmart Supercenter Kingston, NY 29.52%

1498 Walmart Supercenter Newburgh, NY 28.44%

1528 BJ's Wholesale Club Newburgh, NY 28.3%

1805 Walmart Supercenter Middletown, NY 26.87%

1966 Walmart Supercenter Fishkill, NY 26.01%

2275 Target Monroe, NY 24.66%

2925 BJ's Wholesale Club Monroe, NY 22.5%

4454 Target Newburgh, NY 17.69%

6520 Sam's Club Kingston, NY 8.93%

Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners Looking for some comfort food? Maybe you need to cure a hangover? Those questions can all be answered at one of these 19 diners in the Hudson Valley. Do you have a favorite?