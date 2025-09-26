Radio Legend Robyn Taylor Set to Return to Hudson Valley Airwaves

A familiar voice will once again wake up radio listeners throughout the Hudson Valley region of New York.

When Robyn Taylor said goodbye to the WPDH audience back in July, many listeners thought it was the end of an era. After more than 40 years on the air and over a decade as part of The Boris and Robyn Show, she announced her retirement to focus on her health and enjoy some well-earned time away from the microphone.

But just a few months later, Robyn is making a surprise return to the airwaves. Beginning on Monday morning, she will once again join Hudson Valley mornings as part of the newly reformed Boris Show.

When to Tune in to Hear Robyn Taylor on WPDH

Fans can expect to hear Robyn every weekday morning at 8:45 with Rock News, a feature that has always been a listener favorite. She will also play a big role in celebrating WPDH’s 50th anniversary over the next year by sharing stories from her history at the station and reflecting on her lifelong love of Classic Rock.

Robyn will also be sticking around later into the show each day with more familiar segments, including her popular Monday Morning Stoner Report, as well as some brand new features like the Tuesday Morning Time Warp, a chance to revisit classic songs and moments from years gone by.

While we're thrilled to welcome Robyn back, this is only the beginning of some new and exciting changes that are on the way for mornings on WPDH. Be sure to stay tuned for even more big announcements over the coming weeks.