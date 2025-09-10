Hudson Valley Musician Granted $500 for Bugling for Veterans

An organization committed to honoring veterans by playing live taps at funerals is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Dani Masterson and her organization, Bugles Across America, for providing our veterans with a dignified final farewell.

Bugles Across America was founded 25 years ago with the mission to play live taps as a way to honor veterans and their families. In 2000, Congress passed legislation making ceremonial services available to all veterans. The legislation calls for at least two uniformed military personnel to fold the flag and play a recorded version of Taps at the graveside. Bugles Across America takes this legislation to the next level by providing a live rendition of Taps by a real bugler.

Masterson says that there are over 3,000 buglers located in all 50 states who volunteer their time to recognize our fallen veterans. With more than half a million veterans expected to pass away over the next seven years, the organization is busy keeping its instruments in working condition and recruiting new volunteers.

In May, Masterson set out to complete 80 straight nights of Taps. As of this month, she's played over 100 consecutive evenings of the song to honor our fallen veterans. You can follow the bugler's progress on her official Facebook page.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Bugles Across America with $500 to help support their important work. If you'd like more information on how to arrange for Taps to be played, you can visit their website at buglesacrossamerica.org.