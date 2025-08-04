WPDH Summer Concert Brings Night of Pure 80s Nostalgia [Photos]

Bret Michaels, Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy rocked Bethel, NY on a beautiful summer night.

It was hair metal heaven on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Bethel Woods Center for the arts in Bethel, NY with the WPDH Summer Concert headlined by Bret Michaels of Poison. The WPDH crew broadcasted live with Tigman and Val Turco on hand at Bethel all afternoon.

Pre Show With Breach the Asylum

Pre show party got underway at 5pm with a great set from Breach the Asylum on the Horizon Stage playing lots of original rock and honoring Ozzy Osbourne with an awesome cover of "Mr. Crowley".

Ratt n Roll

The night started with Stephen Pearcy of Ratt bringing the 80 Sunset Strip Experience with his band rolling out a 30 minute set of Ratt classics. It was pure Ratt n Roll with a set that included "Wanted Man", "Slip of the Lip", "You're in Love", "Lay it Down", "Way Cool Jr.", "Back for More" and "Round an Round". Stepehen Pearcy sounded great and the band rocked out a solid performance to get the 80s metal lovers going for the night.

Vince Neil Performs Motley Crue Hits

Vince Neil returned to the stage for this weekend for the first time since dealing with serious health issues. He returned to the concert stage for the first time in 10 months performing three shows in the northeast with Bret Michaels and Stephen Pearcy which concluded on Sunday at the WPDH Summer concert in Bethel.

"I haven't been on stage since almost a year now. I had a medical thing that happened to me, and they said I wouldn't be back on stage again. I said, 'F**k that, man.' And I'm back and doing what I love to do." he told the crowd while rocking through a 45 minute set of Crue classics which included "Dr. Feelgood", "Shout at the Devil", "Looks That Kill", "Smokin' in the Boys Room", "Kickstart My Heart", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Wild Side".

Bret Michaels Rocks Poison Classics

Never a disappointment, Bret Michaels and his band always deliver a high energy set of Poison classics and they rocked out a 75 minute set featuring all the Poison favorites and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama". See setlist below.

Talk Dirty to Me Ride the Wind Look What the Cat Dragged In Your Mamma Don't Dance Something to Believe In (dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne, Hulk Hogan, and the troops) Fallen Angel Unskinny Bop (with “Give It Away” by Red Hot Chili Peppers intro) Every Rose Has Its Thorn Sweet Home Alabama (with members of Vince Neil’s and Stephen Pearcy’s bands joining) Nothin' But a Good Time

The WPDH Summer Concert was the official kick off to the WPDH 50 year celebration. The Home of Rock n Roll is celebrating 50 years rockin the Hudson Valley and we thank everyone that came out to Bethel Woods Sunday night to celebrate with us. The party starts now!

