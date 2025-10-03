Statewide Ban Issued as ‘High Risk’ Threatens New Yorkers

New Yorkers are now under a temporary ban after state officials declared a high-risk warning to residents from the Hudson Valley to Western New York.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to wacky conditions, but this year’s weather has made things especially risky. Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties are under a drought watch, meaning water levels are low and fire danger is higher than usual. Local fire departments have already been dealing with brush fires that spread faster than expected due to windy conditions. Officials say even one careless ember from a backyard fire can be enough to spark a larger blaze.

The unusually dry weather has seriously raised the risk of wildfires across the state. As a result, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a two–week restriction on outdoor burning that started on October 2. The ban, which runs through October 15, will be reviewed before it expires. It prohibits debris and brush fires as well as uncontained outdoor flames, though backyard fire pits and small campfires in a contained ring or pit are still allowed.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says fire danger is currently “high” in parts of the state, with the Hudson Valley hovering in the “moderate” range. That means accidental fires can still spread quickly if not caught early. Since August, Forest Rangers have responded to over 60 wildland fires, a number that could grow if the dry weather continues.

State leaders are urging Hudson Valley residents to do their part by conserving water and cutting back on outdoor burning until conditions improve. Simple steps like fixing leaky hoses, holding off on watering lawns, and skipping that backyard bonfire could help firefighters and protect water supplies throughout the region.

Officials warn that the nice fall weather may make it tempting to gather outdoors, but residents are being urged to use caution until the ban is lifted.

