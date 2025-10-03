Rare Cinderella Carriage Sighting on Rt. 9 [Video]

Not something you see everyday in the Hudson Valley. Was it Cinderella heading to the ball?

Cinderella is a classic folk tale about a kind young woman who is mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, but her fortune is reversed with the help of a supernatural helper (a fairy godmother). She attends a royal ball, wins the heart of a prince with the help of an iconic glass slipper, and eventually marries him.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images loading...

Cinderella's carriage is a classic, golden coach that is magically transformed from a pumpkin by her Fairy Godmother for the ball, which later reverts to be a pumpkin at midnight. In some versions, this humble vegetable becomes an extraordinary, magical symbol of transformation and luxury.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

Horse-drawn carriages in New York City, primarily operating in Central Park, are a classic tourist attraction and an iconic symbol of the city. Horse-drawn carriages are two or four-wheeled vehicles pulled by one or more horses, historically used for transportation and today often found as a tourist attraction or symbol of nostalgia. While early versions appeared in ancient civilizations, the modern carriage evolved in the late 1600s, eventually being replaced by automobiles. Today, some cities still use them for tourism, though these operations face debate regarding animal welfare and public safety concerns.

Dani Masterson posted on Facebook about a rare sighting on rt. 9 in the Wappingers Falls area this past Saturday night, Sept. 27. Masterson tells us, "I saw them online and then I went down half a mile parked and got out so I could video when they came by. I figured there's no way anybody's gonna believe what I saw unless I show video."

Video can be seen below of the horse-drawn Cinderella carriage carrying a couple (perhaps Cinderella and bae?). See video below.

Not every night you see a Cinderella carriage clip-clopping down Route 9… at 9pm but tonight, Wappingers Falls got a fairy tale cameo. Horse-drawn magic, right past me tonight. Bibbidi-bobbidi-WHAT?

