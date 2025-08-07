Buffalo Soldiers of West Point Honored With $500 Donation

An organization committed to acknowledging, honoring and preserving the contributions of Buffalo Soldiers who served in the Hudson Valley and beyond is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Dr. Aundrea Matthews and her organization, Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point, for keeping the historical legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers who served at the United States Military Academy alive.

Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who enlisted to serve, primarily in the Army, after the Civil War. Matthews says that their legacy represents tenacity, dedication and their love for their country.

Because of segregation, the Buffalo Soldiers were separated from other soldiers, but remained a vital part of the military. The regiment at West Point was specifically chosen to train cadets in cavalry maneuvers.

Honoring Buffalo Soldiers at West Point

With the help of Retired Army Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden, the first Black commandant of cadets at West Point, the Buffalo Soldiers of West Point erected a 2,000-pound bronze statue to commemorate these dedicated soldiers.

The statue was made in the image of Matthews' grandfather, Sanders H. Mathews Sr., who was one of the last remaining Buffalo Soldiers serving in West Point from 1907 to 1947.

Today, the Buffalo Soldiers Association continues to support Black military members during their service, as well as offering assistance with their transition out of the military when their service has ended.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present The Buffalo Soldiers of West Point Association with $500 to help support their mission to support Black soldiers of the past and present. If you'd like more information about their upcoming fundraisers and programs, you can visit their website.