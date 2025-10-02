A continued active period for Geomagnetic activity could bring the Northern Lights as far south as New York state. Some solar storms can bring the Aurora to certain parts of New York, though usually any visible displays are faintly seen on the northern horizon.

The Northern Lights often prove that they can be very hit or miss in this area. Sometimes you'll get spectacular displays, like the previous Aurora events in May and October 2024. Other times, only parts of the state further north will see anything at all.

Solar Storm Could Bring Northern Lights Back Above the Skies of New York State

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center say that a strong G3 geomagnetic storm is expected through Oct 02, due to "sustained high speed streams influences associated with a positive polarity coronal hole located at the center of the solar disk."

The website Future Science says that the solar storm "poses no danger to most people on the ground, it can disrupt satellites, GPS, and power systems."

Normally, only the higher and lower latitudes see the Northern (or, Southern Lights), though stronger solar disturbances can push the lights to states as far south as New York on occasion.

The color of the aurora "depends on the gas and altitude", according to The Post. Green is most common color, with red and purple Auroras considered more rare.

Northern Lights Shine Over the Hudson Valley On Thursday the Hudson Valley was treated to a rare visit from the Aurora Borealis.

The Sun remains in a cycle of high activity and strong solar storms, and this could mean parts of the state will witness the Aurora Borealis this week. The issues that can prevent residents from seeing the lights can range from timing to heavy cloud cover.

The Sun's solar winds send particles through space and towards the Earth at millions of miles per hour. The Earth's magnetic field deflects the solar wind, stretching the field until it sort of snaps these charged particles back down toward the planet.