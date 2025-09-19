Zebra Set for Return to City Winery Hudson Valley

80's rockers bring 50th anniversary tour to City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, NY.

Zebra is a band I've loved since childhood. Being a child of the 80s, my first introduction to the band, "Bears" appeared on Zebra's second studio album No Tellin' Lies. I first heard the song after purchasing a hard rock/heavy metal compilation cassette at a flea market when I was like 8 years old and I became a fan of the band from that day forward.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York.

The band signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest-selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame.

Zebra performed at the WPDH Mistletoe Jam holiday concert at MJN Center in Poughkeepsie with Blue Oyster Cult back December 2024 playing to an enthusiastic crowd of classic rock lovers. In December 2023 they made their debut at City Winery Hudson valley where they played a sold out show. They return to the popular Montgomery, NY venue next month.

Zebra 50th Anniversary Tour Plays City Winery Hudson Valley

Zebra will perform at City Winery Hudson Valley for the first time ever Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30pm. The show is presented by WPDH and Loaded Concerts. The band is set to perform all the Zebra classics as the band celebrated 50 years.

Zebra truly are some of the greatest guys, and a power trio that I rank up there with all the other great hard rock power trios like Rush, Triumph, and King's X. If you can get out to Montgomery, NY this Friday night, go see Zebra. The band never disappoints. For more on Zebra, check out their official website here. Tickets sold out for their first performance at City Winery Hudson Valley almost two years ago, so grab em here before they're gone!