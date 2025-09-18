All-Female Led Zeppelin Tribute to Rock Hardscrabble Day in Red Hook

Lez Zeppelin will play Physical Graffiti in its entirety for its 50th anniversary at annual Red Hook, NY event.

Hardscrabble Day is an annual, all-day, family-friendly festival in Red Hook, NY, celebrating the village and the Hudson Valley with live music, food truck, local vendors, and activities for all ages.

The event features a "Kid Village" with games and activities, "TeenScrabble" performances by local teen bands, and a main stage with headlining bands, alongside a car show and a "Cider Tent" with craft beverages. The festival originated in the late 1700s, with the modern event established to promote community pride and engagement in the village.

This year's event will also feature the first-ever CarScrabble Classic Car Show at Memorial Park from 12-3 PM. Come admire the collection and then stick around to see them parade down Broadway in Red Hook.

DID YOU KNOW...

Physical Graffiti is frontman Robert Plant's favorite Led Zeppelin album, and one which he says represents the band at its most creative. What's your favorite Led Zeppelin album and why is it Physical Graffiti?? Lez Zeppelin #girlsdoitbetter Join us on SATURDAY, Sept. 20th asplays the album in ITS ENTIRETY and show Red Hook why...Can't wait!!

Lez Zeppelin Playing Hardscrabble Day in Red Hook This Saturday

Lez Zeppelin takes the stage at Hardscrabble Day in Red Hook, NY this Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8pm. Since 2004, this all-girl powerhouse quartet has captured the essence, spirit, power and seductiveness of Led Zeppelin both onstage and in the studio becoming a worldwide phenomenon. The band's explosive performances are more of a "channeling" than a tribute. Never interested in impersonation, Lez Zeppelin sets its sights on the art and challenge of a group playing in communion. This has earned them the moniker: She-Incarnation.

In June, 2013, Jimmy Page attended their show in London and said of the group, “They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.”

Get our free mobile app

In 2025, the band will mark the 50th Anniversary of one of the greatest rock albums of all time, Physical Graffiti, with a full scale tour that features the performance of the album in its entirety. Get more on Hardscrabble Day here.

Discovering Red Hook New York The marvelous Town of Red Hook has so much to offer. Dining, Shopping, and more. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

The Best Song From Every Led Zeppelin Album Choosing the best song isn't easy, since many of their LPs come together as a piece – and they include so many classic tracks. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci