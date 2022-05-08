Growing up on Army bases, the only police officers I knew were Military Police. It wasn't until much later in life that I got to know people who worked for at own or village police department. I actually had a lifelong friend become a police officer in my hometown. That was probably my first introduction to the local police department.

These days, it is more important than ever that we acquaint our youth with the police and what they do for our communities. It also is a great way for young people to decide if they would like to go into law enforcement as an adult. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police department has a program for youth that you may want to consider for your children.

Youth Police Academy to be offered by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department's Youth Police Academy is a chance for youth entering the 10th, 11th or 12th grade to see firsthand what a police office and police department are all about. The program runs for 40 hours. It is designed to give youth a broad outlook on the things that face police officers every day. Registration for this program ends June 3rd, 2022 and only a few applications from outside the Town of Poughkeepsie will be considered so if you are interested don't wait to register.

All of the applications are online and have also recently been posted on the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Departments Facebook page.

