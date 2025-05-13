20 Year Old Drives Through Window of Hudson Valley Business

A young woman was issued a summons after driving through the window of a Hudson Valley business this week.

Luckily, no one was injured when a silver Honda Accord went crashing through the window of a local pharmacy. The car jumped the curb, knocked down the brick facade of the business and crashed through the large front windows of the pharmacy.

Clarkstown Police Department Clarkstown Police Department loading...

This isn't the first time a car has wound up inside a local business. Last year a car crashed into Airgas on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls after a 70-year-old crashed into the Spring Street Deli in Sloatsburg. Within just a few years, we've also witnessed a car drive through the front door of a pizza restaurant near Marist, a woman accelerate her vehicle into the entranceway of the Verizon store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and two incidents in Wappingers Falls and Rhinebeck where businesses were damaged in the same weekend.

20-Year-Old Rockland County Woman Crashes Into Pharmacy

Unlike most of the other recent incidents of cars driving through businesses, this week's accident did not involve an elderly driver. In this case, police say the person behind the wheel was a young woman.

Clarkstown Fire Department Clarkstown Fire Department loading...

According to the Clarkstown Police Department, the driver accelerated by accident while attempting to park. The 20-year-old only has a learner's permit, which means she's not legally allowed to operate a vehicle without a licensed driver with her.

The unidentified woman was issued a summons to appear in court. The Clarkstown Building Inspector and Fire Inspector were called in to assess the safety of the building. It's unclear just how much structural damage was done to the pharmacy.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.