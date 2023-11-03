Another Elderly Driver Crashes Through Hudson Valley Business

On Thursday a 70-year-old woman crashed her car through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident.

There's enough to worry about in the world without having to be concerned about being run over while shopping. Although it may seem like an uncommon occurrence, New York is no stranger to elderly people driving through the front doors of local businesses.

History of Cars Driving Into Businesses

In May of 2022, a car drove into the entrance of a Poughkeepsie pizzeria. Bronx Pie near Marist College had its front door completely destroyed by the vehicle. Just three months later an elderly woman got behind the wheel of her silver Honda CR-V and crashed into the entranceway of the Verizon store on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. Luckily, there were no injuries reported in either incident.

Similar incidents include a car crashing into a pharmacy in Monsey, and two separate accidents in the same weekend involving cars crashing into businesses in The Village of Wappingers and Rhinebeck.

These Accidents Can Be Deadly and Destructive

More serious incidents of cars being driven into businesses have resulted in injuries, death and the the destruction of buildings.

Two people were seriously injured when a car demolished Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton back in 2019. The accident was blamed on a driver from Newburgh who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel on Route 9W.

In June 2022, a tractor-trailer driver died after crashing into Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. The business was completely destroyed and forced to shut its doors.

Latest Incident of a Car Driving Into a Hudson Valley Business

Just a few days after an 84-year-old driver from Schenectady crashed his Lexus into a bank another elderly person has driven their vehicle into a storefront in Rockland County.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department reports that a 70-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a 2019 Hyundai when it drove into the front of the Spring Street Deli on Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported, but photos of the incident show broken glass and extensive damage to the front of the store.

