An accident in Feb. 2024 involved a vehicle into a business on Route 9.

Another day, another accident in the Hudson Valley. First responders around the Hudson Valley are always keeping busy, and the Hughsonville Fire Department was at the scene on Thursday night, Feb. 1 of an accident involving a vehicle into a building.

Hughsonville Fire Department took to their official Facebook page to post about the Feb. 1 accident stating that the department was dispatched at 11:35pm to the scene of Tech Air (also known as Airgas) at 1123 Route 9 where a vehicle had crashed into the business at the intersection of Smithtown Rd in the Town of Wappinger.

What is Airgas?

Tech Air (or Airgas) is a an American supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals. The company. The store is also described on Google as warehouse selling welding & related safety equipment to hobbyists & professionals.

First units arrived within 5 minutes to find the vehicle partially inside the structure. The driver freed himself from the vehicle and appeared to have minor injuries, but opted to refuse medical treatment.

First units arrived on scene within five minutes to find a four-door sedan had impacted the corner of a commercial building and was partially inside the structure. The driver of the vehicle had self-extricated and appeared to have minor injuries. The driver refused medical assessment by Town of Wappinger (Empress) EMS.

Get our free mobile app

The posting also said that Central Hudson was called to secure the power to the building and that a Town of Wappinger Building Inspector was also called to evaluate the structure at the scene and that the accident remains under investigation by the New York State Police.