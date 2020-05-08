You Might Be on a New Grateful Dead Reissue

One thing you have to admit about Grateful Dead fans. They’re very loyal. I know because I have known many Dead Heads through the years. I’ve even been known to own 1 or 2 or 10 Grateful Dead albums. And maybe I’ve seen them a few times myself.

Back in the 1960s and 70s, which was before my concert days thank you, die-hard fans would follow The Dead around the country. And I guess many still did up until Jerry Garcia’s death. Anyway, even if you didn’t follow them from state to state, if they were in the area Grateful Dead fans were there. Which is why you might very well be on a new 50th anniversary reissue of the iconic Workingman’s Dead album. The reissue is going to include a Dead concert from a show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on Feb. 21, 1971. Think back. Were you at that show?

The reissue is scheduled to be released in July. Even if you’re a Grateful Dead fan that wasn’t at that particular concert this is going to be a great addition to your music library. If you’re not familiar with The Dead this is a good album to introduce yourself to their music. And if you were at that show, share your story, I’d love to hear it.

