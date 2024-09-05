Neil Young And New Band Performing In Hudson Valley

Rocker to perform two-night engagement at legendary area venue.

Neil Young had launched the 2024 Love Earth Tour with Crazy Horse back in April of this year eventually scrapping several dates and abrubtly ending the tour due to band illness. After announcing an appearance at Farm Aid 2024 with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews among others in Saratoga Springs, NY Sept. 21, Young has announced a couple of other shows taking place in the Hudson Valley area.

Neil Young co-founded the band Buffalo Springfield in 1966 along with Stephen Stills and Richie Furay. He joined Crosby, Stills, and Nash in 1969. Young has forged a successful and acclaimed solo career, spanning over 45 years and 35 studio albums.

He has been described as “One of rock and rolls greatest songwriters and performers” on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website and has been inducted into the rock hall on two occasions, once as a solo artist in 1995, and second in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

Neil Young Performing Two-Night Run at Capitol Theatre

Adding to an already exciting lineup at The Capitol Theatre (or The Cap as many call it), Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will perform at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY Sept. 23 and 24. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10am. Tickets and info here.

The Capitol Theatre is particularly famous for its association with the Grateful Dead and other influential bands, solidifying its reputation as a significant venue in the music scene.

Today, the Capitol Theatre is celebrated for its historic architecture, vibrant cultural events, and continued role as a prominent live performance venue in the region. Its restoration efforts and dedication to preserving its rich history make it a cherished landmark in Port Chester. A full schedule of shows on its lineup includes the Australian Pink Floyd Show Sept. 11, Bachman-Turner Overdrive Sept. 16, Jon Anderson of Yes Sept. 19, The Doobie Brothers Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppeling Evening Nov. 26, and The Black Crowes Dec. 21 and 22. See tjhe full schedule of shows at the Captol Theatre website.

