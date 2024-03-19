Experience The Who’s Best With Roger Daltrey’s Solo Tour

The Who frontman will perfom hits and rarities at New York area shows.

Roger Daltrey is hitting the road with an electric/acoustic band this summer. The co-founder and lead singer of The Who had stated just last year that The Who would probably won't tour the U.S. again due to financial reasons. He also stated this past January when discussing The Who, that that part of his life is over. Whether or not The Who will ever tour the U.S. again remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, and that is that Roger Daltrey will be touring with a solo band playing the music of The Who.

The Who formed out of London, England in 1964 with the classic lineup featuring Roger Daltrey on vocals, Pete Townshend on guitar, bassist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon. They are considered to be one of the most influential rock bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Hit singles from The Who include “I Can’t Explain”, “My Generation”, “Substitute”, “Pinball Wizard”, “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again”.

The Who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Festival appearances by The Who including Woodstock and their live concert album, Live at Leeds (1970), established their reputation as a respected rock act. Their last studio album was Who in 2019.

Roger Daltrey began a solo career in 1973 while still a member of the Who, and has released ten solo studio albums, five compilation albums and one live album. He will be featuring the music of The Who along with solo material on upcoming tour.

Where is Roger Daltrey Performing?

Roger Daltrey's upcoming tour is being billed as "The Voice of The Who Roger Daltrey with an Electric/Acoustic Band Performing The Who Hits & Rarities Along with Solo Music and Stories About His Incredible 60 Year Career". The intimate North American tour of theaters and amphitheaters, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, will consist of just 9 cities, including a stop at Bethel Woods June 16 and the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester June 18. The tour will also make a stop at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts June 22. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am.