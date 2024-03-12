Sting To Rock Capitol Theatre With New Trio Band This Fall

Sting and his new powerhouse trio set to play Port Chester, NY.

Sting was lead singer and bassist for The Police from 1977 until ther breakup in 1986. He launched a solo career in 1985. With The Police and solo combined, Sting has sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with in 2003. The Police reunited for a Grammy Awards appearance and reunion tour in 2007. Time magazine named Sting one of the 100 most influential people in the world n 2011.

Four of the Police's five studio albums appeared on Rolling Stone''s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and two of the band's songs, "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne", each written by Sting, appeared on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. In addition, "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne" were among the Rock and roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

That Time The Police Played Poughkeepsie

It was Frivolous Sal's Last Chance Saloon (The Chance Theater) and it was the 3rd show of their first ever US Tour. Once-in-a-lifetime concert - Police show at Last Chance remains stuff of legends...

"The Police on Oct. 23, 1978, had traveled to Poughkeepsie in a rented van and played at the Last Chance, now called The Chance, with rented music gear. Their concert on that rainy, snowy, icy night has evolved into Hudson Valley lore - an urban myth that actually occurred." The band was said to have played to a handful of people. Less than a dozen. Read more here

New Power Trio Band

Sting has put together a new band that will feature the former Police frontman and bassist joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas for a U.S. tour that will kick off in Detrit on Sept. 17 and wrap up in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 performing mulltiple nights in several cities.

Sting at The Capitol Theatre in October

Sting and his new band will play The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on Saturday, Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Get more info here. Sting and his band will perform the most electrifying hits from throughout his career.