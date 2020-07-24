You Can Now Apply For Public Assistance Online

Officials in Sullivan County have announced that residents can now apply for public assistance online.

The E-2921 application form can be filled out on New York's government website, or applicants can also apply by filing a paper version of the 2921 application and mailing it into the Sullivan County Department of Family Services, located at 16 Community Lane, Liberty, NY 12754, or dropping it off at one of the DFS drop boxes located at the DFS office or the Sullivan County Career Center at 50 North Street, Monticello.

Once an online application is submitted, it is sent to the DFS, and applicants will receive a call from a worker to review it and conduct an eligibility interview within 24-72 hours.

There is no change to existing electronic applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or Medical Assistance cases.

Emergency situations should still be handled by stopping by or calling the DFS office at (845) 292-0100.

