You Can Be the Next Ambassador for the Walkway Over the Hudson

I’ve said it many times, and I’m sure I’ll be saying it again, but the Walkway Over the Hudson is one of the best things to happen to the Hudson Valley. Some very smart and community-minded people had a vision to turn a dangerous eyesore into a beautiful walking park that draws both locals and tourists. And that’s a good thing for the Hudson Valley.

But it takes a lot of work to keep the Walkway going. There are several festivals to plan, fundraisers to throw, and the help of the community to help keep it clean. And community volunteers are key. They are the Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassadors. Ambassadors are dedicated people that connect with and guide visitors throughout the year. They are the face of the Walkway.

What Does a Walkway Ambassador Do?

Walkway Ambassadors are specially trained to create a welcoming environment for Walkway visitors. They help promote safety on the Walkway, sell Walkway merchandise, lead tours, and even let visitors know what to enjoy in the area of the Walkway when their walk is over.

No experience is needed, you will be fully trained to become an Ambassador. Whether you’re retired, an empty nester, or you just love the Walkway Over the Hudson and you want to be a part of it, you’re welcome to become an Ambassador. If you think you’d like to become a Walkway Over the Hudson Ambassador, you can email them right here. To find out about other opportunities to help the Walkway, including donations, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

