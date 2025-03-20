Hudson Valley City Among The Best For Digital Detox

This city was named among the best in the U.S. to unplug and take a break from technology.

With many Americans cutting back on social media to avoid bad news online, SIXT has identified the top digital detox destinations—offering the perfect opportunity to unplug and take a break from technology.

These locations were ranked based on factors such as low internet subscription rates, minimal device usage, limited 5G coverage, and an abundance of tourist attractions, making them ideal spots for a truly disconnected getaway.

Yonkers Ranks as One Of the Top Digital Detox Destinations

According to SIXT, Yonkers, New York, ranks in the number 72 spot out of 642 for the best relaxing digital detox destination. Offering a blend of scenic beauty and rich history, Yonkers invites visitors to unplug and embrace a more mindful pace of life. Stroll along the picturesque waterfront at Untermyer Gardens, take in the peaceful green spaces of Tibbetts Brook Park, or explore the city's thriving arts scene at the Hudson River Museum. Enjoy a quiet moment with a book at a cozy café, join a community yoga session, or immerse yourself in the charm of local markets. Whether you're hiking the trails of Lenoir Preserve or simply savoring the tranquility of the Hudson River views, Yonkers provides the perfect escape from digital distractions, making it an ideal place to reset and recharge.

Travel Experts at SIXT, offer tips for a successful digital detox:

“With digital burnout on the rise, more travelers are seeking destinations that allow them to disconnect and truly reconnect with the world around them. Whether escaping to Alaska’s wilderness, unwinding on Hawaii’s beaches, or finding peace in small-town retreats, a digital detox offers much-needed relief from constant connectivity. These destinations provide the perfect balance of serenity and adventure, encouraging travelers to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and focus on personal well-being."

"To maximize a screen-free escape, we recommend setting boundaries for device use, informing others in advance, and engaging in activities like hiking, journaling, or yoga. As the demand for unplugged travel grows, these locations offer an ideal way to reset and return home feeling refreshed, recharged, and more present.”

Cool to see the city I was born in, Yonkers, NY making the list of top U.S. cities to unplug in. I totally get it, I stare at a phone and computer screen all day every day as part of my job. We all can use a digital detox. I may have to go back to Yonkers and unplug for a bit! See the Top 20 U.S. Digital Detox Destinations and full list of 642 here.

