Popular 100 Year Old Hudson Valley Bridge Set For Upgrades
After celebrating its centennial last year, the Bear Mountain Bridge is set to undergo construction upgrades.
The Bear Mountain Bridge is a suspension bridge that spans the Hudson River in New York State. It connects the west and east banks of the river, specifically linking the town of Bear Mountain (on the west side) to the town of Cortlandt (on the east side). It is located in the scenic Hudson Highlands region, a popular area for hiking, outdoor activities, and enjoying the natural beauty of the river and surrounding mountains.
Also See: Stars From The Sopranos Set to Appear in Hudson Valley
We reported on the centennial celebration of The Bear Mountain Bridge last November (which originally opened on November 27, 1924). It was designed to provide a direct route for motorists traveling between the west and east sides of the river and to improve access to the Bear Mountain area. the 100 year celebration included a Centennial Motorcade and a viewing of Bear Mountain Bridge: the First 100 Years (a documentary film) at he Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY.
Construction Upgrades Set For Bear Mountain Bridge
News12 Hudson Valley reports that state officials have unveiled plans for major upgrades to the historic Bear Mountain Bridge with work expected to start in early 2026 and the project completed by the fall of 2027. Bridge Authority officials say the plan is to replace the aging bridge deck, upgrade concrete barriers, widen sidewalks and improve accessibility.
Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across
Gallery Credit: CJ
Amazing Facts About "The Bridges of Upstate New York"
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio