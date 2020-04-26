As most New Yorkers remain indoors longer and longer, there are certain things to wonder about. When are businesses going to reopen? if so, what sort of businesses are considered essential? There are many questions.

While Governor Cuomo outlines a rough plan to reopen some parts of the state here in the coming weeks, it's pretty safe to say that places like barbershops and hair salons aren't going to reopen any time soon. So what to do if your hair starts getting too long? Have you tried cutting your own hair? Did it work, or did you give yourself a chili bowl or reverse mullet? Anyone just shave it all off?

Share your bad haircut stories. Does anyone still own a Flowbee by chance?

