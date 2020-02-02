YES! Staten Island Chuck Says We’re Getting an Early Spring

Well, if you hate winter and snow, you'll be happy with with this forecast. Groundhog Day was today, and while Puxatawny Phil in Pennsylvania may get all the press and attention, we New Yorkers can't forget about Staten Island Chuck in the Staten Island Zoo. So, did he see his shadow?

According to the NY Daily News, Chuck, just like his cousin Phil, did not see his shadow. This means an early spring, hopefully. New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson hoisted the animal in front of onlookers and then tweeted the results. It all may not come as a surprise, as it's been quite the mild winter so far. Not a bad thing, for sure.

So, this is the fifth straight year Chuck says we're getting an early spring. Of course, this isn't rooted in science, as we can remember snow falling in early April 2018. You never know. Most of these funny rodent forecasts are generally wrong. But then again, a lot of human predictions are wrong as well..

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio once again was not apart of the festivities. In 2014, de Blasio dropped "Chuck", you was a 10-month-old female groundhog who later died a week later of eternal injures. Good job, Mr. Mayor.

