Why Yellow Cap Cokes Are Flying Off Shelves in New York

New Yorkers are hunting down very special bottles of a popular soda made with a unique ingredient. Have you found any yet?

They may look like regular bottles of Coke, but what's inside is very different than what you may be familiar with. When shopping at the store, the only way to really tell if you're getting this special variant of the soda is to check the packaging. Instead of the usual red cap, these bottles are designated with a yellow top, signaling that there's something very unique about what's inside.

Why New York Soda Lovers are Buying Up Yellow-Capped Cokes

Every spring, these special bottles of Coca-Cola begin to appear at stores. Most people don't even notice them, assuming the bottler just ran out of red caps. But those who are in the know will seek these bottles out for it's unique flavor.

The yellow cap on some bottles of Coke signifies that the soda inside is made with a special recipe that replaces high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar. This all-natural version not only tastes better, but is also kosher for Passover.

While Coke is already kosher, it's just not kosher enough for Passover. That's why areas of New York with a high Jewish population will see these special bottles of soda begin to pop up on shelves ahead of the holy days.

How to Get All-Natural Coca-Cola Without the Yellow Cap

If you don't have yellow-capped Cokes at your local grocery store this month, you can probably find 12-ounce bottles of Mexican Coke. The soda from south of the border is made with the same all-natural ingredients as the kosher for Passover version. Mexican Coke has become increasingly popular throughout New York and can be found in many supermarkets, convenience stores and Mexican restaurants.

Unlike Mexican Coke, however, the yellow-capped bottles don't cost more than a regular 2-liter, which is one of the reasons they sell out so quickly.

