Hudson Valley Club Owner Identified as Victim in High-Speed Porsche Crash

A deadly high-speed crash on a winding roadway has claimed the life of a Dutchess County artist and club owner and left another driver injured.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon on South Amenia Road in the Town of Amenia. Deputies were called to the scene near Benson Road at approximately 4:50pm.

According to investigators, a 1998 Porsche Carrera was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Porsche crossed into the opposite lane, where it collided with a westbound 2020 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene while the operator of the Honda was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

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Police Say Speed Was to Blame

Investigators say preliminary findings indicate unsafe speed appears to have been the primary factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active and is being handled by the agency's Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sansoni at 845-867-5647. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Sheriff's Office tip line at 845-605-2583.

Crash Victim Identified

Police have identified the victim of the crash as 54-year-old Scott Anderson of Amenia.

According to friends and coworkers on social media, Anderson was the co-founder of the club Public Records in Brooklyn. The business is described as a "Hi-fi record bar with food & drink offerings plus an intimate performance space & vegan cafe."

Public Records honored Anderson on its social media channels, calling the business's founder "a father, husband, friend, organizer, artist, musical journeyman, and trusted advisor."

According to Resident Advisor, Anderson was also the founder of a technology and design firm called Control Group, a former technology and design consultancy firm in New York City. He was also involved in the launch of Socceria, a soccer sports bar in Brooklyn and a contributor to Wassaic Project, a contemporary arts institution in Dutchess County.