Hudson Valley Bridge Joins in World Cup Celebration

The World Cup has officially arrived in North America, and New York is going all out to celebrate.

Over the past few months, state officials have been preparing for what is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in the region. New York recently approved extended bar hours through the tournament, allowing many establishments to stay open until 4am so fans can catch matches from around the world. The state has also been helping communities organize official watch parties and soccer-themed events as visitors pour into New York and New Jersey for the month-long competition.

Getty Images Getty Images

Now, one of the Hudson Valley's most recognizable landmarks is getting in on the action.

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge to be illuminated in a series of special colors to mark the opening days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The bridge joined 15 other New York landmarks on Thursday, June 11, by lighting up green, white and red in honor of Mexico, which hosted the tournament's opening match.

Two days later, on Saturday, June 13, the Mid-Hudson Bridge will switch to red, white and blue as the first World Cup match is played at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, located just outside New York City, is hosting several World Cup matches and will be one of the focal points of the tournament in the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images

The celebration will continue on Monday, June 15, when the bridge lights up red and white to recognize Canada's first match of the tournament.

The Mid-Hudson Bridge is the only Hudson Valley landmark included in the statewide lighting initiative. Other participating locations include One World Trade Center, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Grand Central Terminal, Moynihan Train Hall and the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse.