Wrestler Chris Jericho is surprisingly planning a Poughkeepsie return in 2022.

Chis Jericho, who signed a three year deal with AEW back in 2019, and once said that "his days of going to towns like Poughkeepsie are done", will indeed be coming back to Poughkeepsie. So we ask ourselves...why the change of heart? He seemed to be in good spirits and enjoying himself the last time he visited in 2014.

Tigman hangin with Chris Jericho in Poughkeepsie in 2014. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Chris Jericho hanging with some lady fans in Poughkeepsie in 2014. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Chris Jericho seemed to put down Poughkeepsie during an interview in 2019. Poughkeepsie has in fact always been a hotbed for pro wrestling. Check out the Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie. Jericho has seen great fan support over the years in the Poughkeepsie area from several meet and greet appearances and promotional events with his band Fozzy, who performed to an excited crowd of wrestling/heavy metal fans at The Chance back in 2014.

Heavy Metal band Fozzy was formed out of Atlanta, Georgia in 1999 by lead singer Chris Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward. The band has released seven studio albums over the years. Jericho once described the band to Wrestling Voice Radio, as "If Metallica and Journey had a bastard child, it would be Fozzy." Being a big fan of 80's metal, I can appreciate the band Fozzy and their sound. Their first couple albums featured covers from many favorites like Dio, Krokus, Twisted Sister, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Scorpions, W.A.S.P., and Accept. The band's last album Judas was released on Century Media Records back in 2017.

Chris Jericho and Fozzy return to The Chance on their Fozzy Saves The World Tour 2022 on April 17, 2022. Tickets are on sale and available through the Chance box office and ticketweb.com. Get more info at the official Chance Theater website here.

Will you be welcoming Chris Jericho and his band back to Poughkeepsie? Are you planning on attending? Let us know.

Wrestling Matches That Could Win A Gold Metal If Professional Wresting Were An Olympic Sport I belelive that these are some of the best matches of all time. No gimmicks, just a good old fashioned match that told a great story and left the crowd in awe of what they just witnessed.