Get a $500 Gift Card For Giving Back to Hudson Valley Veterans

You could score a $500 gift card just by showing some love for our Hudson Valley veterans.

During the month of December, The Boris Show is taking its morning show broadcast on a tour of communities throughout the Hudson Valley region. Listeners can stop by and support local vets by donating a gift card and instantly enter to win a $500 gift card for themself.

All donations will be gifted to veterans organizations throughout the Hudson Valley to be distributed to veterans who could use a little help or just some recognition this holiday season. These cards are a way to say "Thank you for your service" and spread some cheer to those who truly deserve it.

Suggested gift cards include Target, Walmart, grocery stores, McDonald's and other food locations. Of course, cash donations will also be accepted so that more gift cards can be purchased.

The Boris Show will be broadcasting live at the following locations in December:

Friday, December 5: McDonald's on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie in front of Price Chopper from 6 to 10am.

Friday, December 12: McDonald's on Route 376 near the Summerlin Plaza in Wappingers from 6 to 10am

Friday, December 19: McDonald's on Route 9 in Wappingers, across from Home Depot 6 to 10am

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a $500 prepaid credit card gift card. You can enter once at each event you visit.

Good luck, and thank you to O'Connor & Partners Personal Injury Attorneys, Perfect Exteriors, your local, trusted experts in roofing, siding, and windows and Tasca Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat of Kingston.