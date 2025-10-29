List of Veterans Day Events Throughout the Hudson Valley

Many Veterans Day events are planned throughout the Hudson Valley for 2025.

If you find yourself hearing the sound of bagpipes, the crack of a rifle salute, or the flutter of flags this Veterans Day, that’s because the Hudson Valley will be filled with ceremonies honoring those who served our country.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino and Veterans Affairs Director Adam Roche are inviting everyone to take a moment to thank local veterans by attending one of many community ceremonies planned for Tuesday, November 11. The county’s main event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Dutchess County War Memorial, located at Raymond Avenue and Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Serino says it’s about more than just one morning of speeches and flags. “On Veterans Day we honor and recognize the courageous, selfless individuals who have served our great nation,” she said. “We are so grateful to our Dutchess County veterans and are proud to help ensure they have access to the services and programs that they need.”

The county’s ceremony will feature remarks by Veterans Historian Craig Marshall, a wreath presentation, and a color guard from Poughkeepsie High School’s JROTC.

Community Events Across the Hudson Valley

In addition to the county’s official ceremony, many towns and villages are holding their own local observances. Here’s the full list of ceremonies taking place on or around Veterans Day:

Amenia/Dover Plains

VFW Post #5444 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Fountain Square War Memorial, 4958 Route 22, Amenia

Beacon

VFW Post #666 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Building, 413 Main Street, Beacon

East Fishkill

John Jay High School Ceremony

Wednesday, November 12, 7:30 a.m.

John Jay High School, Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Town of Fishkill

Veterans Committee Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

War Memorial, 801 Route 52, Fishkill

Village of Fishkill

Veterans Day Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Village Hall, 1095 Main Street, Fishkill

Goshen

Veterans Day Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

20th Century War Memorial Monument, South Church Street, Goshen

Hopewell Junction

American Legion Post 1758 Emplacement of U.S. Flags

Tuesday, November 11, 7 a.m.

Route 82, Downtown Hopewell Junction

Hyde Park

American Legion Post #1303 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Hyde Park Town Hall & War Memorial

Milan

Milan Veterans Committee Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Milan Town Hall, 20 Wilcox Circle, Red Hook

Millbrook

VFW Post #9008 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Veterans Green, across from Millbrook Firehouse

Millerton

American Legion Post #178 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Veterans Park, Main St. & Dutchess Ave., Millerton

Pine Plains

American Legion Post #426 and VFW Post #5519 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

9 North Main Street, Pine Plains

Town of Poughkeepsie

Dutchess County Veterans Day Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

War Memorial, Raymond Ave & Main St.

Red Hook

VFW Post #7765 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Memorial Park, Red Hook

Rhinebeck

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 429 & Montgomery American Legion Post #429 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Rhinebeck Cemetery, Route 9 South and Mill Road

Tivoli

Harris Smith American Legion Post #524 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

American Legion Post #524, 88 Broadway, Tivoli

Town of Wappinger

Town of Wappinger Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 1 p.m.

Brexel-Schlathaus Park, All Angels Hill Road, Wappingers Falls

Village of Wappingers Falls

American Legion Post #427 & VFW Post #5913 Ceremony

Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.

VFW Post #5913, School Street, Wappingers Falls

Warwick

Veterans Day Eve Observance

Monday, November 10, 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 214, 71 Forester Avenue, Warwick

Events in Ulster County have yet to be announced.

