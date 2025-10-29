List of Veterans Day Events Throughout the Hudson Valley
Many Veterans Day events are planned throughout the Hudson Valley for 2025.
If you find yourself hearing the sound of bagpipes, the crack of a rifle salute, or the flutter of flags this Veterans Day, that’s because the Hudson Valley will be filled with ceremonies honoring those who served our country.
Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino and Veterans Affairs Director Adam Roche are inviting everyone to take a moment to thank local veterans by attending one of many community ceremonies planned for Tuesday, November 11. The county’s main event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Dutchess County War Memorial, located at Raymond Avenue and Main Street in Poughkeepsie.
Serino says it’s about more than just one morning of speeches and flags. “On Veterans Day we honor and recognize the courageous, selfless individuals who have served our great nation,” she said. “We are so grateful to our Dutchess County veterans and are proud to help ensure they have access to the services and programs that they need.”
The county’s ceremony will feature remarks by Veterans Historian Craig Marshall, a wreath presentation, and a color guard from Poughkeepsie High School’s JROTC.
Community Events Across the Hudson Valley
In addition to the county’s official ceremony, many towns and villages are holding their own local observances. Here’s the full list of ceremonies taking place on or around Veterans Day:
Amenia/Dover Plains
VFW Post #5444 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Fountain Square War Memorial, 4958 Route 22, Amenia
Beacon
VFW Post #666 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Building, 413 Main Street, Beacon
East Fishkill
John Jay High School Ceremony
Wednesday, November 12, 7:30 a.m.
John Jay High School, Route 52, Hopewell Junction
Town of Fishkill
Veterans Committee Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
War Memorial, 801 Route 52, Fishkill
Village of Fishkill
Veterans Day Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Village Hall, 1095 Main Street, Fishkill
Goshen
Veterans Day Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
20th Century War Memorial Monument, South Church Street, Goshen
Hopewell Junction
American Legion Post 1758 Emplacement of U.S. Flags
Tuesday, November 11, 7 a.m.
Route 82, Downtown Hopewell Junction
Hyde Park
American Legion Post #1303 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Hyde Park Town Hall & War Memorial
Milan
Milan Veterans Committee Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Milan Town Hall, 20 Wilcox Circle, Red Hook
Millbrook
VFW Post #9008 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Veterans Green, across from Millbrook Firehouse
Millerton
American Legion Post #178 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Veterans Park, Main St. & Dutchess Ave., Millerton
Pine Plains
American Legion Post #426 and VFW Post #5519 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
9 North Main Street, Pine Plains
Town of Poughkeepsie
Dutchess County Veterans Day Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
War Memorial, Raymond Ave & Main St.
Red Hook
VFW Post #7765 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Memorial Park, Red Hook
Rhinebeck
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 429 & Montgomery American Legion Post #429 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
Rhinebeck Cemetery, Route 9 South and Mill Road
Tivoli
Harris Smith American Legion Post #524 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
American Legion Post #524, 88 Broadway, Tivoli
Town of Wappinger
Town of Wappinger Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 1 p.m.
Brexel-Schlathaus Park, All Angels Hill Road, Wappingers Falls
Village of Wappingers Falls
American Legion Post #427 & VFW Post #5913 Ceremony
Tuesday, November 11, 11 a.m.
VFW Post #5913, School Street, Wappingers Falls
Warwick
Veterans Day Eve Observance
Monday, November 10, 7 p.m.
American Legion Post 214, 71 Forester Avenue, Warwick
Events in Ulster County have yet to be announced.
14 Rock Stars Who Served in the U.S. Military
Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp
Major League Baseball Players who served in the military
Gallery Credit: Wood