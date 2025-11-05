Greene County Vet2Vet Awarded With $500 For Vets Who Rock

An organization that connects veterans with vital services in Greene County is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Arin Vandermark, the Deputy Director of Greene County Vet2Vet.

The Greene County Vet2Vet program, part of New York State’s Joseph P. Dwyer initiative, is all about veterans helping veterans. It offers a safe and confidential space where those who’ve served can talk openly, find resources, and rebuild that sense of camaraderie that can be hard to find after leaving the military.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

The program is completely free and focuses on real, down-to-earth help for veterans and their families. That includes connecting people with benefits like SSI, SSD, or service-connected assistance, as well as guiding them toward food pantries, housing help, and social activities.

Each county’s Vet2Vet program is a little different, tailored to the needs of its own local veterans. In Greene County, that means everything from one-on-one advocacy to group events that bring veterans together in a relaxed, friendly setting. Whether someone is looking for help navigating the system or just wants to reconnect with others who’ve been there, Vet2Vet of Greene County is ready to step in and lend a hand.

Now, their new one-stop location allows vets to take advantage of multiple services at once, saving time and travel expenses.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present the Greene County Vet 2 Vet program with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. If you'd like more information about their services, you can visit their website.